USI’s Little named preseason DII All-American

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI senior forward Emmanuel Little has been named a preseason DII All-American by the Basketball Times.

Little led USI in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. He also posted a team-high 10 double-doubles.

Little was 1st team All GLVC last year, helping the Screaming Eagles to a 22-8 record.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)