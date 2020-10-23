USI’s Little named preseason DII All-American

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI senior forward Emmanuel Little has been named a preseason DII All-American by the Basketball Times.

Little led USI in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. He also posted a team-high 10 double-doubles.

Little was 1st team All GLVC last year, helping the Screaming Eagles to a 22-8 record.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories