EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI senior forward Emmanuel Little is leaving the Screaming Eagles program. Little is transferring and will finish his career elsewhere.

Little was a preseason DII All-American. He was averaging 14.4 and 8.2 rebounds a game.

Little finishes his USI career 8th all-time in points scored and 5th in rebounds.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)