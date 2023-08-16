POSEYVILLE, In (WEHT)- “We let the kids set the goals for the season, and they’ve set them pretty high.”

With all 11 starters on defense returning this season. The North Posey Vikings believe they can be as good on defense as they could be on offense. It starts this week against Mount Vernon to start the season. Waylon Schenk, the Vikings head coach, talked about the continuity his team possesses.

“Coming off a back-to-back nine, ten seasons, which is, you know, good years for us out here. But our goals are a lot loftier this year. You know, it starts with week one, get a county rivalry game that means a lot to these kids. And we’re going to take it week by week.”

The Vikings are seeking a sectional championship but know they’ll have to get past the defending champs to do so.

Liam Stone, the quarterback for the Vikings, talked about the pressure on the team.

“I mean, we’ve heard folk tales ever since we’ve been growing up about passing or opposing teams, as in the modern day. We haven’t beat them once in school history. So that’s definitely a fire that filled us everyday this past off-season. And we’re ready.”

North Posey has only lost two seniors from last year’s team. Both of them played on the offensive line, which means that every skill player from last season has returned this season. Now, I spoke with a few of the seniors, and they say the expectations they have set for the program this season are definitely high.”

With so many returning players, Schenk feels this is the season to really accomplish those goals.

“You know, if you want to find playing time on Friday night, you’re going to have to compete every day at practice. And, you know, we’ve got 17 seniors this year, 15 juniors. So that’s made for some pretty physical competitive practice.”

For the seniors, it’s about going out on top but staying focused one week at a time. Receiver Kaedyn Stewart reiterates this.

“We have high expectations. We’re hoping to get the section set this year. But right now we’re focused on week one to get that county trophy.”