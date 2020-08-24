Vote for Home Team Friday Week 1 MVP

Week one of the Indiana high school football season is in the books, so now is your chance to vote for the week’s Most Valuable Player!

Boonville running back Devin Mockobee – Mockobee had 202 yards and five touchdowns on Friday to lead his team to a 48-6 win over Washington.

Reitz’s quarterback Reid Brickey – Brickey threw for 221 passing yards and a touchdown, while also adding 115 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns.

Mount Vernon running back Brady Hook – Hook helped lead the Maroons to a huge upset win over Heritage Hills by running for 92 yards and adding two touchdowns.

Jasper running back Lance Dawkins – Dawkins nabbed 128 yards rushing to help power Jasper to an upset win over 4A No. 1 Memorial.

Vote for your favorite performance here. Voting will close on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and the results will be announced at 6 p.m. that night.

