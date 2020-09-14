VOTE: Home Team Friday Week 4 MVP

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for your Week 4 Home Team Friday MVP!

Nominees are:

Ethan Avery (Owensboro)- 163 yards, two touchdowns

Capoleton Presswood (North)- 216 yards, three touchdowns

Reece Yunker (Castle)- 120 yards, three touchdowns

Brady Allen (Gibson Southern)- 301 yards, four touchdowns

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Devin Mockobee, Jake Begle, and Blake Mann have already won this season.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)