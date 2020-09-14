VOTE: Home Team Friday Week 4 MVP

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for your Week 4 Home Team Friday MVP!
Nominees are:
Ethan Avery (Owensboro)- 163 yards, two touchdowns
Capoleton Presswood (North)- 216 yards, three touchdowns
Reece Yunker (Castle)- 120 yards, three touchdowns
Brady Allen (Gibson Southern)- 301 yards, four touchdowns
Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Devin Mockobee, Jake Begle, and Blake Mann have already won this season.
(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)
