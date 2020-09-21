VOTE: Home Team Friday Week 5 MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - The North Huskies girls golf team left little to be desired after shooting a 291 to claim their ninth-straight IHSAA Sectional on Saturday.

The win came by a sizable margin, as the Huskies won by 23 shots at Fendrich Golf Course. The final two spots in the upcoming IHSAA Regional were rounded out by Castle (314) and Mater Dei (350). The three teams will advance to Country Oaks next Saturday.