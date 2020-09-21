VOTE: Home Team Friday Week 5 MVP

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for Home Team Friday Week 5 MVP!

Your nominees are:
Camden Gasser (Southridge)- 11 carries, 158 rushing yards, five receptions, 96 receiving yards, six total touchdowns

Peyton Guerzini (Castle)- 28 rushes, 223 yards, two touchdowns

Jaheim Williams (Henderson County)- 9 carries, 183 rushing yards, one reception, 60 receiving yards, four touchdowns

Braden Mundy (Owensboro Catholic)- Four carries, 27 rushing yards, three receptions, 138 yards, four touchdowns, one fumble recovery

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Devin MockobeeJake Begle, Blake Mann, and Brady Allen have already won this season.

