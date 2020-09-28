VOTE: Home Team Friday Week 6 MVP

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for Home Team Friday Week 6 MVP!

Your nominees are:

Peyton Guerzini (Castle)- 185 yards, 3 touchdowns

Tory Evans (Central)- 63 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, 3 total touchdowns

Joey Pierre (Mater Dei)- 194 yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 receiving touchdown

Joe Humphreys (Daviess County)- 291 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 90 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Camden GasserDevin MockobeeJake Begle, Blake Mann, and Brady Allen have already won this season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories