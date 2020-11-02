VOTE: Week 11 Home Team Friday MVP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia used 28 consecutive points to take command and then held on to beat No. 15 North Carolina 44-41.

Armstrong hit Shane Simpson for 71 yards, Ra’Shaun Henry for 18 and Tony Poljan for 17, the latter giving the Cavaliers a 41-20 lead on their way to their fourth consecutive victory in the series.