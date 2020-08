NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — It takes a dedicated group of volunteers to put on a professional golf tournament like the Korn Ferry Championship, but this year's event has shown that those volunteers can come in all ages.

Jolie Venable, a 16-year old from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is the youngest volunteer at Victoria National this year. Jolie started volunteering at golf events when she was 14, and is in her second year at the Korn ferry championship.