(WEHT)- Vote HERE to vote for your week 5 Home Team Friday Play of the Night.

Your nominees are:

Chase Taylor and Camden Gasser convert on 4th and 16 (Southridge)

Damien Iovinsky picks up first down after botched snap (Apollo)

Gavin Wimsatt 49 yard touchdown run (Owensboro)

Reid Brickey touchdown pass to Collin Brown (Reitz)