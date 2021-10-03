VOTE: Week 7 Home Team Friday MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Fall Festival may not officially start until Monday and some of the booths and rides were closed but the children who came to family day along Franklin St in Evansville didn't seem to mind.

Dennis Nettles from the West Side Nut Club says family day is a way for families, especially those with small children, to come and enjoy the sights without dealing with the crowds. Nettles is recommending families with small children to check in at the lost and found booth as they arrive in case they get separated.