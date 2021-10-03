VOTE: Week 7 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT)-Vote HERE for your Week 7 Home Team Friday MVP!
Your nominees are:
Max Dees (Daviess County)- 8 catches, 148 yards, touchdown
Ray Brodie (Memorial)- 12 carries, three receptions, 191 total yards (78 rushing, 113 receiving,) four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving)
Jed Galvin (North Posey)- 14 carries, one reception, 121 total yards (94 rushing, 27 receiving,) three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving)
TJ Hankins (North)- 18 carries, 193 yards, four touchdowns
Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey Pierre, Sean DeLong, River Snodgrass, Christian Schafer, Brady Allen, and Joe Humphreys have already won this season.