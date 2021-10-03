VOTE: Week 7 Home Team Friday MVP

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT)-Vote HERE for your Week 7 Home Team Friday MVP!

Your nominees are:

Max Dees (Daviess County)- 8 catches, 148 yards, touchdown

Ray Brodie (Memorial)- 12 carries, three receptions, 191 total yards (78 rushing, 113 receiving,) four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving)

Jed Galvin (North Posey)- 14 carries, one reception, 121 total yards (94 rushing, 27 receiving,) three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving)

TJ Hankins (North)- 18 carries, 193 yards, four touchdowns

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey PierreSean DeLong, River SnodgrassChristian SchaferBrady Allen, and Joe Humphreys have already won this season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories