VOTE: Week 8 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT)-Vote HERE for your Week 8 Home Team Friday MVP!
Nicot Burnett (Mt. Vernon) – 128 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 82 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, one interception
Jay Smith (Reitz) – 215 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown
Cameron Tilly (Castle) – 210 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 45 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown
Leo Collins (Memorial) – 103 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey Pierre, Sean DeLong, River Snodgrass, Christian Schafer, Brady Allen, Joe Humphreys and Max Dees have already won this season.