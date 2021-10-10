VOTE: Week 8 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT)-Vote HERE for your Week 8 Home Team Friday MVP!

Nicot Burnett (Mt. Vernon) – 128 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 82 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, one interception

Jay Smith (Reitz) – 215 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown

Cameron Tilly (Castle) – 210 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 45 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Leo Collins (Memorial) – 103 receiving yards, two touchdowns

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey PierreSean DeLong, River SnodgrassChristian SchaferBrady Allen, Joe Humphreys and Max Dees have already won this season.

