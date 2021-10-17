VOTE: Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT)-Vote HERE for your Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP!

Aidan Jochem (Southridge) – 144 yards, three touchdowns

Jed Galvin (North Posey) – six carries, 196 yards, four touchdowns

T.J. Hankins (North) – 258 yards, three touchdowns

Rory Heltsley (Gibson Southern) – seven catches, 145 yards, two touchdowns, kicked five touchbacks

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey PierreSean DeLong, River SnodgrassChristian SchaferBrady Allen, Joe Humphreys, Max Dees and Jay Smith have already won this season.

