VOTE: Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Milk & Sugar Scoop Shoppe joined forces with law enforcement as they worked together on a fundraiser benefitting Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks who was injured in the line of duty in September. They gave back 50 percent of all of their sales to the family of Deputy Hicks. The owner, Alisha Didia, says helping first responders is something she and her husband are very passionate about.

"We just really like to help support all of our first responders here in our area. So we offer as an everyday giveback, free ice cream to any first responder that comes in and then anytime there is an officer or deputy in need we like to try to reach out and give back," said Didia.