VOTE: Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT) — Vote HERE for your Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP!
Nominees are:
Ben Dalton (Henderson County)- 302 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 passing touchdown
Nicot Burnett (Mt. Vernon)-327 total yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown
Logan Murfin (Gibson Southern)- 6 receptions, 183 yards, four touchdowns
Kobe Bartlett (South Spencer)- 17/23 passing, 268 yards, four touchdowns
Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Adrian Stinger, Joey Pierre, Camden Gasser, Devin Mockobee, Jake Begle, Blake Mann, Brayden Malone, and Brady Allen have already won this season.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Mt. Vernon man has yard decorated for Halloween
- Tree planted to honor slain Sturgis teen
- Henderson group honors amendment anniversary
- Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm makes changes due to pandemic
- Evansville Fire Department to hold open house