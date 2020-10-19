VOTE: Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT) — Vote HERE for your Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP!

Nominees are:

Ben Dalton (Henderson County)- 302 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 passing touchdown

Nicot Burnett (Mt. Vernon)-327 total yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown

Logan Murfin (Gibson Southern)- 6 receptions, 183 yards, four touchdowns

Kobe Bartlett (South Spencer)- 17/23 passing, 268 yards, four touchdowns

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Adrian Stinger, Joey Pierre, Camden Gasser, Devin Mockobee, Jake Begle, Blake Mann, Brayden Malone, and Brady Allen have already won this season.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: