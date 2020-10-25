Wake Forest upsets No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16

by: J.D. BRASIER Associated Press

Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen (45) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone on the last play of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Walk-on freshman safety Nick Anderson had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards and Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16 on Saturday.

Anderson stopped two deep Hokies drives and the third ended their  final possession.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw only 17 times, completing 12 for 110 yards.

But he scrambled 9 yards for the game’s first score.  

Hendon Hooker threw for 223 yards and ran for another 98 for the Hokies.

