Williams wins Week #12 HTF MVP

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County’s football team is racking up the MVP honors this season.

Running back Jaheim Williams was voted the Week #12 Home Team Friday MVP after he compiled an impressive stat line of 155 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just eight carries in a lopsided 51-21 win over Marshall County. The budding sophomore even made his mark on defense, adding a fumble recovery.

“I practice hard for those moments, and every chance I get I fight for my all and I give it all for my teammates,” Williams said of the honor. “It means a lot. It shows that God is really blessing me and he’s really here for me, and I’ll never be too blind to see that.”

“Jaheim always has a good game,” said senior quarterback Ben Dalton. “His bad game is most people’s good game, so he delivered like he always does. He had a good game. He had a real special game.”

Williams joins Dalton as the second Colonel to win the Home Team Friday MVP this season. Colonels’ head coach Josh Boston said his team’s recognition is a credit to the community’s relenting support.

“It’s good to have a community to support them,” Boston said. “The big deal is that the community came and supported them. But you have to get on the list first to be able to get voted for. It’s everybody around them. Everybody is doing their job, everybody is doing what they’ve got to do to make sure we’ve got guys that can make big plays.”

(This story was originally published on November 11, 2020)