WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

6:40 p.m.

Jannik Sinner withstood the aces and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon by beating John Isner 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

The 6-foot-10 Isner hit ace No. 13,729 to break the ATP tour record held by Ivo Karlovic of Croatia. He finished the match with 24 aces.

Sinner, an Italian seeded 10th, will next face Carlos Alcaraz. The fifth-seeded Spaniard beat Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

___

5:10 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court.

The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men’s singles titles at the All England Club.

The top-seeded Serb will next face Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.

___

4:55 p.m.

Elise Mertens eliminated 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in the third round at the All England Club.

The 34-year-old Kerber has won three Grand Slam titles and was a semifinalist a year ago at Wimbledon. The German was seeded 15th.

The 24th-seeded Mertens of Belgium has reached the fourth round at four consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

___

4:40 p.m.

John Isner is officially the king of aces.

The 6-foot-10 American hit ace No. 13,729 in a match at Wimbledon to break the ATP tour record held by Ivo Karlovic of Croatia.

Isner set the record during the third game of his third-round match against Jannik Sinner on No. 2 Court.

The ATP said that’s the most since the tour began tracking aces in 1991.

___

4 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari is out of Wimbledon in the third round after a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Tatjana Maria.

It’s the first time that the 34-year-old Maria has reached the fourth round at any Grand Slam.

Sakkari is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist but the 26-year-old Greek player made 30 unforced errors against her German opponent on No. 2 Court.

Maria will next face 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.

___

2:50 p.m.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diane Parry of France.

The Tunisian will next face either former champion Angelique Kerber or Elise Mertens for a shot at the quarterfinals.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals a year ago at the All England Club.

Also, Heather Watson reached the fourth round for the first time with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Kaja Juvan of Slovenia. The 30-year-old Briton is making her 12th singles appearance at the All England Club.

Watson will next face Jule Niemeier of Germany.

___

2:35 p.m.

Qualifier Jack Sock became the eighth American man to reach the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (1) victory over compatriot Maxime Cressy.

Those eight account for a quarter of the 32 players in the third round, the most for the United States at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament since 1995. It’s also the most at any major since the 1996 U.S. Open.

The match on No. 3 Court was completed after being suspended Thursday evening at 6-4, 6-4.

The 29-year-old Sock is a three-time Grand Slam champion in doubles with two of those titles coming at Wimbledon.

The 103rd-ranked Sock will next face fellow qualifier Jason Kubler of Australia.

___

2:10 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

The 23rd-seeded American is making his fifth appearance at the All England Club.

Bublik hit 25 aces but also had 13 double-faults, including on match point.

Tiafoe will next face either Ugo Humbert and David Goffin for a shot at the quarterfinals.

The 24-year-old Tiafoe’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the quarterfinals at the 2019 Australian Open.

___

12:45 p.m.

Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon after winning 12 of the last 13 games against Irina-Camelia Begu.

The 2017 French Open champion from Latvia beat Begu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on No. 3 Court.

The 12th-seeded Ostapenko trailed 6-3, 1-0 when she turned things around. She won nine straight games to take a 3-0 lead in the deciding set before Begu was able to hold serve again.

Ostapenko then had to save a break point in the next game before taking a 4-1 lead.

Ostapenko reached the semifinals at the All England Club in 2018 and last week reached the final at the grass-court warmup tournament in Eastbourne, England.

___

10:30 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court on Day 5 at Wimbledon, heading out onto the grass to face Miomir Kecmanovic after third-seeded Ons Jabeur tries to make her way back into the fourth round at the All England Club.

Djokovic is a six-time Wimbledon champion who is going for his fourth title in a row at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year. She will face Diane Parry in the opening match in the main stadium. The last scheduled match on Centre Court will be between ninth-seeded Cam Norrie and Steve Johnson.

Former champion Angelique Kerber and up-and-coming Carlos Alcaraz will be on No. 1 Court.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports