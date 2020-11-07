Wolfpack sees 4th-quarter lead evaporate in loss to No. 11 Miami

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 19: D’ Eriq King #1 of the Miami Hurricanes passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 53-yard field goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter put North Carolina State ahead of No. 11 Miami by 10, but the Hurricanes stormed back with 13 unanswered points to knock off the Wolfpack Friday night, 44-41.

Jose Borregales nailed consecutive field goals before D’Eriq King and Mike Harley connected for a 53-yard touchdown in the final three minutes. The Wolfpack had time to answer, but DJ Ivey picked off Bailey Hockman on the first play of what was N.C. State’s final drive.

King dominated on the ground and in the air. He completed 31-of-41 passes for 430 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another 105 yards. Four of his targets had at least 70 yards receiving against the Wolfpack secondary.

Hockman threw for three touchdowns — all in the first half — and 248 yards.

Friday marked N.C. State’s second loss in a row after winning four of its first five outings this season.