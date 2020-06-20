World of Outlaws return to Tri-State Speedway

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) It’s a big weekend of racing this weekend at Tri-State Speedway. The World of Outlaws return for back to back nights of racing.

It’s the first time the track has hosted a World of Outlaws doubleheader.

Nck Graziano says, “Obviously it’s a track everybody loves. It puts on so many good races, last year was a good race. We just knew it would be something fans would really enjoy. We sold out both nights. It’s something that fans want to see and we want to bring to the fans and give guys more chances to keep racing too. We’ve been going here for more than 20 years, just so many good races we have had over the years. Last lap passes, slide jobs. You get the really good short track racing that people love to watch. Side by side. Closed action. You get a lot of these guys that have been doing it for years just battling it out. Our top 7 points haven’t even won here yet.”

Saturday night’s races will be carried live on CBS Sports Network.

