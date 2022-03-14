MADISON, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinoisans need to grab their binoculars, sunscreen and earplugs because the World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) has an official NASCAR race name. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the race’s official name as the Enjoy Illinois 300 sponsored by the Illinois Office of Tourism.

The green flag will wave at the start of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR on June 5.

“The Enjoy Illinois 300 establishes Illinois’ own World Wide Technology Raceway as the country’s standout track for stock car, open-wheel, and drag racing alike,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I promised to be our state’s best Chief Marketing Officer, and with the return of NASCAR to Illinois, visitors from around the nation have yet another reason to come explore all that Metro East has to offer. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Illinois and we look forward to welcoming NASCAR fans to our great state.”

The NASCAR Cup Series is enjoyed by millions of viewers across the globe nearly year-round. These events are credited with delivering millions of dollars annually to host communities.

An economic impact study recently completed by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects that this NASCAR Cup Series event will produce at least $60 million for the region and will attract more than 83,000 fans.

“As we prepare to host the largest spectator event in the state, we are thrilled to partner with the Illinois Office of Tourism to deliver the best Illinois has to offer,” said Curtis Francois, Owner & CEO of WWTR. “We have worked in close collaboration with officials from the Metro East and St. Louis to create one of the nation’s premier destinations for the motorsports industry and its incredibly passionate fans, and I look forward to hosting them for this historic race weekend.”

The week will feature several other events such as:

NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis to the track on June 2 that will officially commence the start of the Cup Series race festivities with the arrival of NASCAR teams and drivers.

The World of Outlaws Late Model Series at nearby Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Illinois on June 3.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 on June 4.

Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 5.

There will be live entertainment from local, regional and national musicians all weekend at WWTR.

“The more than 250 annual events at WWTR have been a tremendous tourism driver for the state,” said Karla Flannery, Deputy Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. “As the only racetrack in the U.S. to host the elite series from each of the three major race sanctioning bodies – NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA – hundreds of thousands of visitors support this multipurpose venue each year. We are proud to support the continuing economic growth and development at WWTR as it evolves into a vibrant multi-faceted entertainment district.”

Ticket buyers can visit WWTRaceway.com or call (618) 215-8888 to purchase tickets for the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Visit EnjoyIllinois.com to learn more about the Illinois Office of Tourism.

WWTR is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. It is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area with facilities that includes a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course and the state-of-the-art Gateway Kartplex.

WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards including the 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year and 2021 Jack Buck Award.