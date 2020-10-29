Wunderlich wins Week #10 HTF MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Five games into this 2020 season, Mater Dei looked dead in the water. The team was 1-4 and averaging just over eight points per game.

Insert, Mason Wunderlich.

The sophomore quarterback has hit his stride in recent weeks, and has been instrumental in the Wildcats’ resurgence. They’ve now won five-straight games and are averaging more than 42 points per game.

Wunderlich showed exactly what he was capable of last week in Mater Dei’s sectional win against South Spencer.

Wunderlich threw for 201 yards and added four touchdowns – all in one half of play – to take down South Spencer 37-0.

Wunderlich is peaking at the right time, and that’s why he was voted the Week #10 Home Team Friday MVP.

I’m the one in the spotlight, but it was really up to my team and my receivers to do their jobs to make me successful, and if I didn’t have them, I wouldn’t be here,” Wunderlich said.

This is Wunderlich’s first varsity season, and while Mater Dei coach Mike Goebel said his quarterback had a shaky start, he’s becoming increasingly confident on the field.

Wunderlich joins Wildcats’ running back Joey Pierre as the second Mater Dei player to win Home Team Friday MVP this season.

“I think it says a lot, because we have not been nominated hardly and put on the Home Team Friday team,” Goebel said of Wunderlich and Pierre’s feat. “So, that’s a great accomplishment, and it’s a tribute to these guys.”

Mater Dei will try and keep things rolling in the semi-finals against North Knox on Friday.

