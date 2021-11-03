Wunderlich wins Week #11 Home Team Friday MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Facing muddy conditions, on the road, with the season on the line, Mason Wunderlich stepped up in a major way.

The junior quarterback willed Mater Dei to a 28-27 win over Linton Stockton to put them in the sectional finals for the 12th-straight season.

Wunderlich threw for three touchdowns and 306 passing yards on Friday to hand the Miners their first loss of the year. It was a clutch performance to keep Mater Dei’s postseason dreams alive, and that’s why he was voted the week 11 Home Team Friday MVP.

“The whole team, we also played well,” Wunderlich said. “I wish there was an MVP for the whole team. I wish we’d get nominated for that one. Our line did really good. They gave me plenty of time, and it showed. That’s why when I got the chance, I had to give it to my guys.”

Since Wunderlich was handed the keys at quarterback his sophomore year, he’s made tremendous progress at the position. His coach, Mike Goebel, attributes that progress to extensive work in the offseason. That’s paid dividends this season on the path to a 9-2 record.



“He played with confidence, and that’s the key to it all,” Goebel said. “He can throw the ball. We know it. He played the role.”

Wunderlich will try and help Mater Dei to its third straight sectional title on Friday when the Wildcats host North Posey.