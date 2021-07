United States’ Jacquelyn Young (8) heads to the basket past France’s Marie-Eve Paget (5) during a women’s 3-on-3 basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(WEHT) – Team USA’s 3×3 women’s basketball team continued their terrific showing in Japan with two wins on Sunday.

USA defeated Romania 22-11 and Russia 20-16 on Sunday to propel the team to first place in pool play at 4-0.

Princeton native Jackie Young added 2 points against Romania, and 2 points against Russia.