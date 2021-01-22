Youthful Owensboro Catholic off to hot start

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Experience is always a good thing in high school basketball, but Owensboro Catholic has proven it can win without it.

Last season, Catholic’s two best scorers were sophomores – Brian Griffith and Ji Webb combined for almost 30 points per game last year to lead the Aces to a regional championship. However, the Aces were deprived of the chance to play in the Kentucky Sweet Sixteen because of the pandemic.

Both Griffith and Webb are back again, and the Aces feel confident they can build on last season’s success.



“We’ve got 70 percent of our scoring and rebounding back,” said head coach Tim Riley. “And three starters back, six of our top eight back. So we’re a veteran basketball team.”



“We’ve been working hard in practice, setting an example for our peers and the young people, and they’ve just been following along,” Griffith said. “I just feel like if we keep on working, we’ve got another chance of going back [to state].”

Owensboro Catholic has just one lone senior on the roster, Gray Weaver, who has added a critical boost averaging 13.7 points per game. Weaver, coupled with Griffith and Webb, has the Aces in great position to make a deep run this March.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)