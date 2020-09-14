Help Us Stock the Shelter

Join us in collecting items to help Stock the Shelter from now until October 31st. These items are needed to care for the many cats and dogs Shelters saves for the streets. Bring in any of the items listed below to Pet Food Center locations and look for the big blue box!
Shelter Supplies
- Cat Food
- Dog Food
- Cat Litter
- Toys (Both Dog and Cat)
- Treats (All types)
- Blankets
- Paper Towels
- Cleaning Supplies
- Bleach
- Leashes
- Collars
- Harnesses
- Flea and Tick Medication
- Towels and Sheets
- Laundry Detergent
- Food/Water Bowls
- Litter Pans
- Dawn Soap
- Monetary Donations also accepted