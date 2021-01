Call in your weather closing

If you are registered with our system, you can call 270-827-7900 to submit your closing.

If you are not registered, you can call 800-879-8549 to submit your closing.

Register your school or business

Learn more about registering your school or business for weather closings.

Need help?

If you need help, please send us an email: eyewitnessnews@tristatehomepage.com