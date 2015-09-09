Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Newburgh woman arrested following traffic stop
Top Stories
Man arrested after reportedly driving 105 MPH
Somerville woman arrested on gun charges
Evansville bar closed temporarily after customer, employee test positive for COVID-19
Video
Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit by car
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Time Basketball
Chase for the Championship
Top Stories
NASCAR races on at Indy after Johnson contracts coronavirus
Top Stories
Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name
Top Stories
Ellis Park racing season starts with changes for race fans, masks will be required starting July 6
Video
Kansas City Royals putting cutouts of fans in stands to fill seats during games
Video
NASCAR driver to debut ‘Trump 2020’ race car at Brickyard 400
Video
Tell City names Mac Webb new football coach
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
Ange shares her Run for the Roses Pie recipe
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Traveling Innkeepers (07/03/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Solarize Evansville (07/03/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Head’s Construction (07/03/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Upcoming Events: Evansville (07/03/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/03/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
Audubon
Deadly crash closes a section of Audubon Parkway
Video
All Lanes Open On Audubon Parkway After Crash
Audubon Parkway Green River Bridge Sees Single Lane Traffic Today
Audubon State Park Ready for Summer Events
Video
Arts and Crafts Fest Still Brings Crowds After 40 Years
Video
More Audubon Headlines
Company Taking Claims over Aluminum Spill on Audubon Parkway
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Radar
Evansville bar closed temporarily after customer, employee test positive for COVID-19
Video
Newburgh woman arrested following traffic stop
Evansville Police respond to over 100 calls overnight
Video