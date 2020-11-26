Christmas parade

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights begins
Top Stories
Evansville Rescue Mission serves, delivers meals with changes
Video
Evansville Police: One man injured in shooting
Video
Owensboro’s Blue Bridge reopens
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Masters Report
Top Stories
KWC cancels game at Murray State due to COVID concerns
Top Stories
High school coaches happy with the decision to play this season
Matt Springer wins final HTF MVP of the season
Video
Henderson Co. forced to forfeit playoff game due to COVID issues
Saban tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Iron Bowl
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Top Stories
How long will you have to wear a mask? Here’s what the experts say
Top Stories
CDC considering shortening quarantine time for COVID-19 exposure
Video
Top Stories
Visitors travel to the Tri-State amid pandemic
Video
Eyewitness News reporter, family sing for grandmother in hospice
Video
Henderson Co. forced to forfeit playoff game due to COVID issues
First at-home coronavirus test: What you need to know
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Buy Local
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Eastland Mall / Maurice’s
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Chamber of Commerce / Field & Main Bank
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Silver Birch Living
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Eastland Mall / Pandora
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Eastland Mall / American Eagle Outfitters
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Holiday Memories Made From Scratch
Home for the Holidays Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Christmas parade
Fairfield Christmas parade still scheduled for December
Video
Trending Stories
Evansville couple charged with neglect
Video
Weather
Evansville Police: One man injured in shooting
Video
Interactive Radar
CDC considering shortening quarantine time for COVID-19 exposure
Video