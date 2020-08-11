Celebrating pizza week on Tasty Tuesday

A new restaurant is opening soon in Evansville, and Joe Bird already got to try it out. The menu at Dontae’s Highland Pizza Parlor has plenty on it, including an Evansville staple: strombolis.

One stromboli that Joe loved is their farva (named after the movie ‘Super Troopers’). Dontae’s smokes the pulled pork themselves for about eight hours.

Finally, Joe tries their pizza: basic pepperoni pizza with jumbo pepperoni and Dontae’s homemade sauce.

Dontae’s Highland Pizza Parlor is not yet opened. It is located at 6669 Kratzville Rd. in Evansville, near Wolf’s BBQ.