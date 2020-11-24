Don’t worry, be happy (and eat some pie!)

For those with a sweet tooth, look no further than Be Happy Pie Company in Evansville. This scratch kitchen on the city’s westside has everything: cheesecake, scones, cookie pies, oatmeal cream pies, cherry crumb pie, chocolate pecan, lemon meringue, pie bites, chocolate cream coconut, and that’s just naming a few.

But it’s not all about dessert. They also serve pot pies, like chicken pot pie and a fiesta taco pie. And if you give them 48 hours, they can make quiche!

And of course, for the holidays, they have several pies perfect for the winter, like apple strudel, perfect pumpkin, and chocolate chess.

The Be Happy Pie Company has been in business for around for 3 years. They are located at 2818 B Mt Vernon Drive in Evansville. They are open Tuesday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.