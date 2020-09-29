Eating around the world… in Evansville

Did you know there’s a restaurant in Evansville that serves meals from almost nine different countries? Los Alfaro’s has been open for about a year, and Joe Bird just had to try their footlong breakfast burrito.

Up next, their pork sandwich and chorizo with fresh sweet potato chips. And then, Salvadoran homemade sausage with a corn flour tortilla with molcajete salsa.

And last but not least, a slice of French bread topped with avocado, cheese and tomato, a Salvadoran tamale and pupusas.

Los Alfaro’s is located at 1021 S. Weinbach Ave. They’re open Mon – Sat from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also order online for carry-out or drive-thru.