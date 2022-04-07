Telethon Friday

45th Annual Easterseals Telethon
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The 45th annual Easterseals Telethon will air throughout the day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday on Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW. You can get the latest updates on this page throughout the day.
The telethon will include Lifestyles from 11 a.m. to noon and an uninterrupted simulcast from 6 to 7 p.m. on ABC 25 and the CW 7.
Follow us on Facebook to see live video updates throughout the day.
If you’d like to donate during our telethon, you can call 1-812-491-9191 if you live in Evansville, or 1-877-929-2929 if you live outside of Evansville. You can also donate online at EastersealsRehabCenter.com.
Help a child
- If you donate $50, your money will help a child learn to speak. As a bonus, you will also receive a quart of Ritzy’s ice cream.
- If you donate $75, your money will help a child take their first steps. As a bonus you will also receive a $15 gift card to Tools 4 Teaching as well as the quart of Ritzy’s ice cream.
- If you donate $150, your money will help a child with autism give hugs. You will also receive a Riverwalk by Acropolis $20 gift card, as well as the $15 gift card to Tools 4 Teaching and the quart of Ritzy’s ice cream.