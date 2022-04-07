Telethon Friday

45th Annual Easterseals Telethon

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The 45th annual Easterseals Telethon will air throughout the day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday on Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW. You can get the latest updates on this page throughout the day.

The telethon will include Lifestyles from 11 a.m. to noon and an uninterrupted simulcast from 6 to 7 p.m. on ABC 25 and the CW 7.

If you’d like to donate during our telethon, you can call 1-812-491-9191 if you live in Evansville, or 1-877-929-2929 if you live outside of Evansville. You can also donate online at EastersealsRehabCenter.com.

