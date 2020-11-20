TEST COVID PAGE

Tracking the coronavirus outbreak is tricky. Each state (and even counties and health departments within states) are not always reporting the same kinds of information at the same time. These maps are our best approximations of what is going on in the Tri-State.

COVID-19 in the Tri-State

This map highlights the total number of cases per 1,000. The total number of cases in a county is divided by the county population and multiplied by 1,000. If you hover your mouse over an individual county, it will show the total number of cases, total deaths, and cases per 1,000 for that county.

Tracking New Cases

Eyewitness News has been tracking new cases since the first case was reported in our area. We have been collecting the data from the Indiana State Health Department, Illinois Department of Health, Green River District Health Department, and other local health departments.

Weekly New Cases

These graphs the total number of new cases reported each week in our area. The week begins on Sunday and ends on Saturday.

Age range and gender of tri-state cases

Age range and gender of tri-state deaths

Monthly rates of deaths in the tri-state