Tis the Year to Bring Cheer

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
31°
Evansville
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Crime
Illinois Governor Debates
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Veterans Voices
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Owensboro official Christmas card is unveiled
Gallery
Top Stories
Joking around with “Impractical Jokers” star, Sal …
Video
the Helping the Hungry Can Food Drive is today
Union county schools closed as the Union County Braves …
Video
A Memorial honoring the victims of the Dawson Springs …
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
Fitzpatrick eyes Race to Dubai title but McIlroy …
Top Stories
Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Man United takes ‘appropriate steps’ after Ronaldo …
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Tristate Fall Activities
Remarkable Women 2022
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Through Your Lens 2022
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
A Healthy You
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Remarkable Women 2022
25 Days of Giveaways
Top Stories
Evansville Hearing Aid Center Invites You to the …
Video
Top Stories
Susannah’s Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins
Video
Home Envy Collects Soup for Seniors
Video
25 Days of Giveaways – Molly’s Upscale Consignment …
Video
What to Know about Mail Ads for Insurance
Video
Contests
25 Days of Giveaways 2022
3 Degree Guarantee
Big Sandy Home Furnishings Pro Football Challenge
Tis the Year to Bring Cheer
KWC Men’s Basketball Ticket Sweepstakes
Hadi Shrine Circus Sweepstakes
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022
KWC Women’s Basketball Ticket Sweepstakes
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tis the Year to Bring Cheer
Trending Stories
Greenville house fire leaves man with 2nd degree …
BREAKING: EPD investigating shooting on Sunburst …
Joking around with “Impractical Jokers” star, Sal …
25 Days of Giveaways 2022
Amy Word ordered back in court in January