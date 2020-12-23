AAA: 85 million to travel for holiday season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tens of millions of Americans are making plans to travel for the holidays despite pleas to stay home during this pandemic.

The American Automobile Association expects about 85 million Americans to travel this year, down 30% from last year. Most people traveling this year are planning to jump in the car instead of heading to the airport. For many, it’s the first road-trip of the year.

If you’re planning to head out AAA said check tires, fluids, and windshield wipers to make sure they can handle the trip. And don’t forget your face masks for any pit stops.

“155 people feel more confident in your car. You can control the situation,. You can plan your route. You can plan your stops. It gives you more of an element of control particularly in the middle of a pandemic,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

If you’re flying somewhere, make sure to be aware of their quarantine or testing requirements once you land. It also might be a good idea to bring your own hand sanitizer. The TSA is allowing passengers to carry-on sanitizer bottles, 12 ounces or less.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS