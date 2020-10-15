AEDs given to Tri-State first responders

(WEHT) — Multiple first responder organizations now have more automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to help save lives.

The Evansville Fire Department, Henderson and Boonville Police Departments and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office all received AEDs through Deaconess Heart Saver.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Deborah Borchelt says their response time is often faster than paramedics because they’re already out on the road patrolling – and an AED can be the difference between life and death.

“They mean everything to the citizens of Gibson County. They mean that our deputies can be the first responder on scene, that our deputies have the capability to give somebody who’s having a sudden cardiac event the opportunity to come out of it,” she said.

The AEDs will be in patrol cars.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)