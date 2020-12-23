Ambition Basketball donating clothes for Christmas

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville-based Ambition Basketball is getting ready to donate over $2,000 worth of clothes, shoes, and other winter necessities to the Isaiah 1:17 project. That organization is dedicated to foster children in-between homes. Coach Mitch Lewis said he was inspired after hearing about what children in the foster system deal with everyday.

“We got in contact with them and they have kids show up with trash bags full of clothes, some kids show up with no shoes so we wanted to do what we could to get those kids clothes, shoes, bags, and things that they need to make them more comfortable and give them a sense of security or things they might be lacking,” Mitch Lewis with Ambition Basketball.

Lewis will deliver the goods to Isaiah 1:17 Thursday morning. Lewis and his wife say their next drive will benefit homeless veterans.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)

