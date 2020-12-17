American Academy of Religion disapproves of UE’s proposal to cut Religion department

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The American Academy of Religion, an association of religious studies scholars, has sent a letter to the University of Evansville, expressing its dismay at the termination of the Religion department at University of Evansville.

“We write today to assert the critical importance of maintaining and promoting the Religion Department at UE. The academic study of religion is essential to preparing students to face the moral, cultural and political complexities they will confront in life. It is part of preparing educated citizens of the world,” the letter read in part.

The letter comes one week after the University of Evansville announced it was cutting several majors and departments, including religion. The American Academy of Religion said in its letter all people benefit from learning religion.

“The work of your Religion Department is critical to your mission to educate students to put liberal arts into action as citizens in a global society,” the letter continued.

The letter comes the same day after UE has began sending termination notices to faculty and a few days after a protest to the proposed cuts.

The entire letter can be read below:

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS