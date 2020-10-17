Amy McGrath stops in Western Kentucky

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN Online

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — As Election Day gets closer, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy McGrath visited Western Kentucky.

She stopped at Tie Breaker Park in Hopkinsville Friday.

Recent federal campaign reports show she raised nearly $37 million between July and September, but McGrath says it’s the voters that will drive her campaign.

“We’ve seen enormous amounts of people come and request mail-in ballots. We have record breaking early voting right now. Kentucky has never made it easier to vote than this year. That’s what I am focused on,” she said.

McGrath also visited Madisonville.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 16, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories