Amy McGrath stops in Western Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — As Election Day gets closer, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy McGrath visited Western Kentucky.

She stopped at Tie Breaker Park in Hopkinsville Friday.

Recent federal campaign reports show she raised nearly $37 million between July and September, but McGrath says it’s the voters that will drive her campaign.

“We’ve seen enormous amounts of people come and request mail-in ballots. We have record breaking early voting right now. Kentucky has never made it easier to vote than this year. That’s what I am focused on,” she said.

McGrath also visited Madisonville.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 16, 2020)