Anonymous ‘Pete’ returns to donate $3,000 to Easterseals

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – An anonymous donor known as “Pete” delivered another donation to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Monday.

Pete, who has now made 40 donations to Easterseals over the past 30 years, delivered his donation in a gift bag hanging on the therapeutic playground fence at the nonprofit organization’s building, officials said.

The gift bag contained a wooden advent calendar shaped like a Christmas tree along with 30 $100 bills pinned to the calendar, totaling $3,000.

The rehabilitation center staff will purchase gifts for children with disabilities from disadvantaged families. Including this delivery, Pete’s donations over the past 30 years now total $97,450, Easterseals officials said.

The anonymous donor left a hand-written note along with the donation that read, “You will hear from me again. Pete.”

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

