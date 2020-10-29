Breonna Taylor’s mother wants new prosecutor to probe cops

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference to announce a grand jury’s decision to indict one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor on September 23, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of Breonna Taylor is calling for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death.

She and two anonymous grand jurors are speaking out about the Kentucky attorney general’s handling of the case.

She is asking the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council to pick a new special prosecutor.

Palmer says Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron “used and abused the grand jury system, misled the public and showed a blatant disregard for his” duties.

Two anonymous grand jurors say the panel was not given the chance to explore charges related to Taylor’s shooting death by officers.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)