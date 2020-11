CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — The City of Carmi announced the Carmi Light and Water Office will be closed until Monday, November 16 for cleaning.

The city says the closure is because of COVID-19 but did not give any more details.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)