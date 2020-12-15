Charges expected after weekend mask dispute

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking into an incident at High Score Saloon after video shows a customer pouring beer on an employee on Saturday.

According to the owner, it all started when a group of people refused to wear masks and they were asked to leave. A member of the group then threw a drink on an employee when leaving, the owner said.

The owners have filed a police report. Police are trying to find out who the person in the video is. The person will face misdemeanor charges.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

