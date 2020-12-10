Cousins set up blessing boxes

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family is trying to start a ripple effect of giving back. Three cousins in Perry County have set up blessing boxes in Leopold Park and at the Bristow United Pentecostal Church.

The idea is for people to drop off food and hygiene products for people in need to take anytime with no questions asked. The teens say they didn’t expect to see the boxes packed so soon.

“I think everyone needs extra help at some point, but during this time, it especially crazy to help,” said Emma Osborne.

“And even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, I’m sure there’s still going to be a lot o people who are going to need help with these boxes,” said Julia Walsh.

The boxes have only been set up for about a week. They are stuffed with canned goods and other products.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

