COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Madisonville Tuesday

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

MADISONVILLE (WEHT) – Baptist Health Madisonville’s vaccine supply is expected to arrive Tuesday. Hospital officials said they’re well prepared to store, distribute and administer the first doses.

Nine hundred and seventy-five doses will be given to Madisonville, with highest priority given to health care workers at the highest risk. More than 1,200 hundred people work at Baptist Health Madisonville.

It’s one of five Baptist Health locations in Kentucky and Indiana to receive parts of the first shipment.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

