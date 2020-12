EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – CVS is hiring 700 license pharmacy technicians throughout Indiana to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The company said new employees will play a critical role in the pharmacy’s eventual vaccination efforts. Employees will also help with everyday pharmacy operations and COVID-19 testing.

