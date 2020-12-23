Daviess County may open warming shelters for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daniel Pitino Shelter at 501 Walnut St. and St. Benedict’s at 1001 W. 7th St. homeless shelters in Owensboro may be used for warming shelters Thursday and Friday if criteria is met, officials announced.

The National Weather Service in Paducah reports that White Flag criteria (15 Fahrenheit degrees or lower air temperature and/or wind chill) may be met Christmas Eve and Christmas Day nights.

The homeless shelters are currently not at capacity, but if capacity is exceeded, Owensboro Christian Church will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

If a warming center is required, transportation will be provided from the Daniel Pitino Shelter to OCC at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday and/or Friday. Those seeking shelter may also self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10 either night. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Road.

Families, women and/or children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering meals. Daviess County EMA Director Andy Ball can be called at 270-685-8448 with further questions.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)

