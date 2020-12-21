Daviess County Public Schools resuming hybrid schedule

OWENSNBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Students in Daviess County Public Schools will continue remote learning once they return from winter break, but will be able to go back to a in person learning later in January, read a letter from superintendent Matt Robbins.

The plan to return to hybrid schedule is below:

Jan. 4 – DCPS staff return to work – Professional Day.

Jan. 5 – DCPS students resume remote learning.

Jan. 11 – Elementary and middle school students resume the A-B Hybrid Schedule. (High schools continue remote learning.)

Jan. 18 – No school for students (federal holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

Jan. 19 – High school students resume A-B Hybrid Schedule.

The A-B Schedule ensures a smaller number of students on school buses and in buildings at any time (no more than 40% of a school’s enrollment).

All students previously enrolled in Virtual Academy may continue that option or may transition to A-B Schedule when the second semester begins on Jan. 19, the letter read. Parents/guardians are asked to notify their principal of their intent to transition students from Virtual Academy to A-B Schedule by Jan. 8. The email address formula for DCPS staff members is firstname.lastname@daviess.kyschools.us.

Snow days will also now be non-traditional instructional days for all grades unless otherwise communicated the superintendent, the letter read.

