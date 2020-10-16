Daviess County Republicans encourage voters to visit polls

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Republicans are encouraging supporters to head to the polls by Election Day.

The group held a Get Out the Vote rally at its Owensboro campaign headquarters Friday afternoon.

Former Republican state representative D.J. Johnson, who is running against Democrat Jim Glenn in the 13th House district – a rematch of the race that was recounted two years ago – wants voters to vote early.

“You just don’t know what is going to happen on Election Day. It could be very crowded, and with the concerns we have about COVID, it is a very good option to [vote early]. Bottom line is I want people to vote,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says the pandemic has changed the ways he and others have campaigned for office with digital media playing a bigger role this year.

(This story was originally published on October 16, 2020)