Daviess County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

DAVIESS Co., KY (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle crash Tuesday night that left one person dead at the scene.

Deputies told Eyewitness News the driver missed a turn causing the vehicle to hit a mailbox and driveway culvert before overturning.

A toxicology report is pending at this time.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.



(This story was originally published on November 26, 2020)